100 immigration officers to be deployed

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will deploy 100 immigration officers to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and other major ports in the country in the next few months as the country braces for an influx of travelers.

Personnel officer Grifton Medina said 101 new employees, with the rank of Immigration Officer I, began their two-month training at the Philippine Immigration Academy in Clark, Pampanga on Monday.

After the training at the academy, the employees will undergo a month-long on the job training at the airport and the Bureau of Immigration’s main office.

BI port operations division chief Marc Red Mariñas said the hiring of the new immigration officers was timely.

“This project will definitely entail additional manpower in our immigration counters in light of the projected influx of more international travelers, mostly tourists, into our country this year,” he said.

The rationalization scheme involves the shutdown of international flight operations at the NAIA 2 terminal, which will serve as Manila’s main domestic airport and the operation of all international flights at the NAIA 1 and 3 terminals.|

Mariñas said personnel from the BI management information systems division office will soon begin installing additional work stations at the immigration arrival and departure areas of the NAIA 3 terminal where the bulk of international flights at NAIA 1 will be relocated.