    The Manila Times Online
    100 Makati residents arrested for various crimes

    Top Stories

    The Makati City police arrested about 100 civilians for various crimes in  city-wide operations from 10 p.m. on Friday to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

    Police said among those arrested include 15 civilians for violating

    Republic Act No. 9165 or the Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 and 33 minors for violating the city ordinance on curfew.

    The arrested adults were detained at the police detention centers, while the minors were transferred to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

