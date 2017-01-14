1,000 cops to secure Santo Niño feast

The Manila Police District (MPD) has deployed almost a thousand policemen for the Santo Niño Feast on Sunday.

Station 2 commander Supt. Arnold Thomas Ibay said they have conducted anti-criminality operations days before the religious event.

“We’re supported by private volunteer groups and NGOs, and, of course, the concerned barangays,” he said.

MPD Station 10 also helped provide security especially in the Buling-Buling festival in Pandacan, Ibay added.

Mayor Joseph Estrada has attributed to the Santo Niño (child Jesus) all the blessings that the city and its citizens have been receiving.

The feast is celebrated on the third Sunday of January, although related activities are held as early as Saturday. The focus of the festivities is in Tondo and Pandacan.

The celebration in Tondo is highlighted by the “Lakbayaw (Lakbay-Sayaw)” while that in Pandacan, by the “Buling-Buling” street dancing festival joined by participants in their best attires.

Among those “blessings,” Estrada said, are the peaceful Black Nazarene procession last week where no one was seriously injured and the completion of multi-million-peso infrastructure projects in the city such as hospitas and the continuous economic progress of the city.