More than 1,000 HIV cases reported in June

A recent report on Filipinos carrying the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) said 1,013 cases were recorded in June, making it the second time in a row that cases have breached the 1,000-mark since May.

According to the HIV and AIDS Registry of the Philippines (HARP) report of the Department of Health (DoH), the month of June recorded 1,013 newly-reported cases, which is almost eight percent lower than the 1,098 cases in May.

Among the newly-reported cases are 125 suffering from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). There were 29 deaths from HIV/AIDS in the same month.

Sexual contact continues to be the main mode of transmission with 969, most of which are from male-having-sex-with-male (MSM) with 818.

Homosexual contact had the highest number with 554, followed by bisexual contact with 264, while heterosexual contact led to 151 cases.

The report identified 91 individuals who acquired HIV through paid or transactional sex.

It said 54 males and one female were infected after they paid for sex. Twenty-four men, on the other hand, acquired HIV after accepting payment for sex.

There were also 25 cases of infection acquired through injected drug use, seven cases of mother-to-child transmission and 12 cases had no data.

Majority of the cases were recorded in the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) with 360, followed by Calabarzon {Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) with 173, Central Luzon with 114, Central Visayas with 85 and Davao Region with 41.

A total of 72 overseas Filipino workers were also found to have acquired HIV/AIDS, majority of whom were infected through sexual contact.

For January to June 2016, the DoH reported a total of 5,401 new HIV cases, including 641 AIDS cases, and 216 deaths.

Since 1984, there have been 45,023 HIV cases, including 4,306 AIDS cases, and 2,185 deaths.