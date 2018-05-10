1,000 houses razed in Catbalogan fire

CATBALOGAN CITY, Western Samar: An abandoned house in one of the most densely populated areas in Pier Uno (Port 1), Barangay 6, here burst into flames on Tuesday morning, destroying about a thousand other houses made from light materials.

Catbalogan City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer said the fire started around 2:40 a.m. on May 8 in the abandoned house with no water and electricity that was being used by bystanders for drinking sessions.

The city’s Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said firefighters from Calbayog City and the towns of Gandara, San Jorge and Paranas responded quickly and put down the fire before it spread to nearby areas.

At about 5:55 a.m., BFP Catbalogan declared a fireout with no human casualties.

Residents who were mostly asleep when the fire broke out.

Nida Aroza, city social welfare and development officer, took charge of evacuating the fire victims, especially those with small children, to the Samar National High School and Catbalogan Elementary School where they were given food packs.

“Out of the 201 families whose houses were razed, only 67 agreed to go to the evacuation centers while the other victims opted to stay with their relatives and friends,” Aroza said.

The city’s BFP is yet to determine the extent of the damage to property and the cause of the fire.