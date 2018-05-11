1,000 Manila police secure Supreme Court ahead of quo warranto ruling

MORE than 1,000 Manila policemen were deployed on Friday around the area of the Supreme Court where supporters and non-supporters of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno gathered ahead of the special en banc session to decide on the quo warranto petition filed against the top magistrate.

The Supreme Court will meet at 10 a.m. to deliberate on the petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida who questioned the validity of Sereno’s appointment after an investigation showed that she failed to submit the required number of Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN) set by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), which screens applicants for the judiciary, including the Chief Justice.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesman, said that as of 8 a.m. there were about 1,600 people in front of the Supreme Court.

Activist priest Robert Reyes, a Sereno supporter, is leading a prayer rally, offering incense in front of the court to exorcise the “evil” deeds of the justices.

Anti-Sereno protesters were sighted along Ma. Orosa and P. Faura.

Some of the groups seen were Task Force Democracy and Human Rights, Tindig Pilipinas, Kabalikat and Magdalo.

Reports said that Sereno arrived in her office before 7:30 a.m. after missing work on Thursday because of high blood pressure. She officially returned to the Supreme Court on Wednesday. She went on leave on March 1 amid mounting pressure for her to resign on charges of corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution. She has denied the accusations and refused to heed the call for her to step down.

The justice committee of the House of Representatives, which conducted impeachment proceedings against her following a complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon, found probable cause to unseat her and would elevate its recommendation to the plenary which would vote on whether to affirm of dismiss the case.

If impeached, Sereno will face the Senate, which will sit as a court, to try her based on the articles of impeachment that would be submitted by the House. RAADEE S. SAUSA