1,000 Metro policemen promoted

HUNDREDS of policemen from Metro Manila were promoted as the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) welcomed 996 new recruits who were warned against following the path of scalawags.

Director Oscar Albayalde, Metro Manila police commander, administered the donning of ranks on 92 police commissioned officers (PCOs) and 947 police non-commissioned officers (PNCOs) in a simple ceremony at Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City.

He said that of the 5,114 qualified aspirants for promotion, only 1,039 were chosen to fill up the second semester quota of promotion for 2016.

The promoted PCOs are composed of 22 Police Chief Inspectors, 41 Police Senior Inspectors and 29 Police Inspectors while promoted the PNCOs are composed of 44 Senior Police Officer 4 (SPO4); 56 Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3); 108 Senior Police Officer 2 (SPO2); 258 Senior Police Officer 1 (SPO1); 237 Police Officer 3 (PO3) and 244 Police Officer 2 (PO2).

Albayalde said the promoted policemen were properly evaluated and selected by the NCRPO PCO Selection and Promotion Board led by Chief Supt. Rolando Nana and the NCRPO PNCO Selection and Promotion Board, under Chief Supt. Amando Clifton Empiso.

He said the 996 rookies “painstakingly passed recruitment process administered by the Recruitment Selection Board of the Regional Personnel and Records Management Division.”

The recruits will undergo a year of rigorous theoretical and physical training that will develop organizational development and enhance their competence, discipline, professionalism and excellence at the National Capital Region Training Center in Bicutan and in Bicol region.