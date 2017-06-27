Over 1,000 traffic enforcers of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) failed to show up for work due to non-payment of their salaries since February, MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim said Tuesday.

Lim made the announcement during a hearing on the implementation of the motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS) by the committee on transportation at the House of Representatives headed by Rep. Cesar Sarmiento of Catanduanes.

“These auxiliary forces [of traffic enforcers]are not getting their salaries. It’s really hard to find them and make them go back. This is one of the main reasons why the number of our traffic enforcers are decreasing,” Lim said.

Lim disclosed that an MMDA Traffic Enforcer was earning only P8,000 a month.

“We are talking about hunger here, that’s why our traffic enforcers are not reporting for duty,” Lim added.