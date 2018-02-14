‘1,000 patients share one bed in govt hospitals’

THE number of Filipinos covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has increased but the public has yet to enjoy the full benefits of the government health care program for lack of facilities and equipment in government hospitals, the Senate found on Tuesday.

At the hearing of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography on pending House bills seeking to increase bed capacity of several government hospitals, Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said public hospitals in various parts of the country cannot provide enough beds for patients.

Citing data from the Department of Health (DoH), the senator said of the 17 regions, only Metro Manila and Northern Mindanao have met the ideal number of population to hospital bed ratio of 1/800.

Ejercito said the current bed to population ratio is 1:1,121.

The situation is worse in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao where the bed to population ratio is 1:3,898.

To reach the ideal ratio, the government needs additional 42,856 hospital beds to add to the existing 88,394.

The senator warned that the gap will widen by 2022 when the population is expected to hit 115 million.

Ejercito said the Department of Health would need P228 billion by 2022 to be able to increase bed capacity in government hospitals.

In an interview after the committee hearing, he noted that the DoH and the Budget department have a five-year plan to address the problem.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and co-chair of the finance committee, Ejercito said he would try to ensure that the DoH has enough budget to reach the 2022 target.

“The program does not only involve procurement of additional hospital beds, it also involves infrastructure particularly expansion of existing hospitals to accommodate more patients,” the senator explained.

“We need to prioritize this growing problem of overcapacity in hospitals. This problem has been existing for so long now,” he added.