10,000 CamSur voters call on SC not to ‘steal’ votes from Robredo, uphold 25% threshold for valid vote

ABOUT 10,000 voters from Camarines Sur asked the Supreme Court to protect their votes for Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo by considering the 25 percent threshold on a shaded oval as a valid vote based on what the Commission on Elections (Comelec) had set in the ongoing manual recount of votes.

They claimed that their votes for Robredo would be lost if the use of the 2010 Supreme Court standard of 50 percent threshold would continue.

The group made the appeal in a letter to the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), on Wednesday morning.

“We ask the Honorable Supreme Court to follow the 25 percent shading threshold in the ongoing recount of votes for the Vice President [during the 2016 polls]. We Filipino voters hope that our voices will be heard by recognizing our vote,” according to the signed letter.

The manual recount, which stemmed from the poll protest lodged by former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. against Robredo, covers Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo – provinces which Marcos chose as “best exemplifying poll fraud” under the rules of Supreme Court.

Camarines Sur is the home province of Robredo who lives in Naga City.

“Ang pagbabago ng [25 percent threshold] ay malinaw na paglabag sa batas at pagpapawalang halaga ng aming mga boto para sa Pangalawang Pangulo (Changing the [25 percent] threshold is a clear violation of the law and throws away our votes for the Vice President),” the group added.

Vice President Robredo’s supporters was led by Trinity Mayor, president of Batutilan Bicol, and Irene Sacbibit, a member of the Leni G. Robredo Volunteers.

The Supreme Court has yet to decide on Robredo’s appeal, asking the PET to order the revisors of both camps to use the 25 percent threshold for shaded ovals in the ballots. LLANESCA T. PANTI