10,000 policemen to be deployed for Labor Day

About 10,000 policemen will be deployed around Metro Manila to keep the peace during the holding of rallies by militant groups on Labor Day, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Camilo Cascolan said on Sunday.

“Most will be deployed at rally areas. Some will be special response teams,” he told reporters.

Two major labor groups said a total of 150,000 workers are expected to join Tuesday’s Labor Day rallies nationwide, with 60,000 taking to the streets of Metro Manila.

“Around 150,000 workers are expected to join the nationwide Labor Day rally on Tuesday to call on President Rodrigo Duterte to end widespread job contractualization or “endo,” labor groups Nagkaisa Labor Coalition (Nagkaisa) and Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) said in a joint statement also on Sunday.

Policemen to be deployed are from NCRPO’s Civil Disturbance Management (CDM). Cascolan said they will not carry firearms.

“But of course, no permit, no rally [shall be implemented],” he added.

Massive protests are expected from labor groups and federations on Tuesday following President Duterte’s failure to sign an executive order removing contractualization in the country.

“This year’s commemoration of Labor Day will be different. It will be a national day of solidarity and action of leaders, members, allies, and all citizens who have been frustrated over the injustices committed against workers and the Filipino people and government’s continued inaction and negligence,” Nagkaisa and KMU said.

Assembly areas on Tuesday for the Labor Day march in Metro Manila will be at Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City, and Kalaw corner Taft Avenue, and Plaza Moriones in Tondo, both in Manila. The groups will converge at Mendiola, also in Manila, at 10 a.m.

Simultaneous rallies will also be held in the cities of Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao, and General Santos.

“For two years, we participated in labor summits called by the Department of Labor and Employment, dialogued with the President three times, drafted an executive order on contractualization, negotiated with him through five drafts—to no avail,” KMU and Nagkaisa said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd previously announced that instead of signing an executive order to end contractualization, President Duterte will instead certify as priority a pending Senate bill providing security of tenure for workers.

“Tapang at malasakit [courage and compassion]are what we need to end contractualization. [We hope] the President also apply this tag line of his for the benefit of workers,” the groups added.

Appeal for peaceful protests

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde said he hopes the rallies to be staged on Labor Day will be peaceful.

“We hope that there will be no commotion. We can conduct our protests peacefully and without violence that would hurt anyone. That is the only thing we are asking to the militant groups,” he said over DZBB also on Sunday.

Albayalde said the rallies across the country on Labor Day, especially in Metro Manila, were expected.

“We are already expecting that since it is happening every year. We are always prepared for it especially in NCR [National Capital Region],” he added.

He assured the policemen who will be deployed on the protest actions will exercise maximum tolerance, but urged protesters to conduct their Labor Day activities in a peaceful manner and avoid any criminal or violent acts.