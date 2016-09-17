10,000 poor children turned to crime – DSWD

More than 10,000 children who came from poor families were facing various criminal charges in 2015, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The agency said more than 50 percent of the 10,556 who were charged were victims of armed conflict.

Normina Mojica of DSWD’s Council for the Welfare of Children 4,014 committed the crime of theft.

She said 138 children were addicted to prohibited drugs.

She said poverty is the reason why a big number of children committed theft and forced to become drug users.

These children were not detained because the law does not allow minors to be jailed.