10,000 schools to have Internet access

AT least 10,000 public schools in eight pilot regions will have Internet access this year, the Department of Education (DepEd) said.

These regions are Cordillera Autonomous Region, Region 2, Region 4-B, Region 8, Region 9, Region 10, Caraga, and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,

In an interview over the weekend, DepEd Undersecretary Alain Pascua said the agency’s internet connectivity program had an initial budget of P1 billion for this year for the internet connectivity of at least 10,000 schools.

“This [budget]is too small, that’s why only 10,000 schools will be connected,” Pascua said.

“We selected the poorest schools because this is the first implementation [of internet connectivity in the schools], and if we see that the connections are good then this would be easy if we do the project to other schools,” he added.

The project will first be implemented in “outskirt schools” or in the far-flung areas.

“Some cities already have access to internet, so we will prioritize schools from remote places and islands,” he said.

Pascua said DepEd has asked Congress for another P2 billion budget for next year to further extend the coverage of the program.

“We requested P2 billion budget for 20,000 schools, so all schools must be connected after three years,” he said.

Based on DepEd’s data, only 26 percent of the 46,000 public schools nationwide have access to internet.

“So 74 percent of our schools don’t have internet yet, so when we embarked on this, we said let’s connect all these schools,” the DepEd official added.

The Education department has started the distribution of 462,114 computer packages to about 35,241 schools, benefiting 14,289,301 students and 451,118 teachers.

As of April this year, 15,622 schools have received their computer packages. An additional 9,301 schools will receive computer packages by the start of classes in June, and another 10,318 schools will get theirs by the end of July.

The Education department will start the procurement of 11,000 computers for senior high school this month.

It will also procure this month 171,300 tablet computers for all senior high school in Visayas and Mindanao.

For selected areas in Luzon, 66,700 tablet computers will be acquired.

In 2017, P6.58 billion was allocated for the program, while P9.9 billion was earmarked in 2018, making it a big-ticket item in the DepEd’s annual budget.

The DepEd Computerization Program aims to provide public schools with the latest and most relevant ICT equipment to enhance the teaching and learning process and help meet the challenges of the 21st century.