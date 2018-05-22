100,000 Marawi children still ‘at risk’ a year after war – Unicef

OVER 100,000 children remain displaced in Marawi, a year after the siege by an IS-inspired local group, which destroyed the city, Unicef reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the children’s organization expressed concern that the displaced children faced malnutrition and of being unable to return to school. Some of them could miss up to two school years and may not even be able to catch up with their studies.

Lanao del Sur, where Marawi City is located, is the poorest province in the Philippines, with over 60 percent of families living in poverty. Even before the siege, the situation of children in the province was among the worst in the country, Unicef said.

The agency had screened 40,000 children aged between six and 59 months in evacuation centers and in host communities for malnutrition, while referring 214 children with severe acute malnutrition to live-saving services.

Unicef was also able to provide at least 100,000 people with sanitation and hygiene promotion, 20,000 with better access to clean water, and an additional 400,000 being given essential water and sanitation and hygiene information though mass media.

The organization was also able to assist 35,000 children in returning to school, with 6,500 provided with essential learning materials.

In addition, the Unicef said it was strengthening the partner coordination, led by the government, by giving technical support for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WaSH), education, nutrition, and child protection.

Unicef said that despite having progress on the field to assist thousands of families, there was still work to be done.

“While recognizing the good progress made to assist over 40,000 families to return to their homes in Marawi City, many children’s lives are still far from returning to normal,” Unicef Representative to the Philippines Lotta Sylwander said in a statement.

“A comprehensive approach is needed to focus not only on children from Marawi City but for children in all of the 39 municipalities in the province.”

The Marawi siege, or the Battle of Marawi, started on May 23, 2017 and the city was recaptured by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on October 23, 2017, exactly five months after the siege started.