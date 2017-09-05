102 busted in drug drives in Cavite, Pangasinan

The government’s intensified war on drugs has led to the arrest of more than 100 persons in separate operations conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Cavite and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Pangasinan.

The PDEA conducted a series of buy-busts and served search warrants in the cities of Bacoor, Imus and Dasmariñas and other towns in Cavite in a one-day operation that led to the arrest of 43 drug suspects.

In Pangasinan, police operatives arrested seven most wanted persons and 52 others involved in various crimes in simultaneous one-time, big-time operations that the PNP provincial director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, ordered on Monday.

In Imus, suspects Onoy Topacio and Jose Marx”Macmac” Gabriel, of Barangay Alapan 1-C were arrested with nine sachets of shabu weighing 1.09 grams during a buy-bust. While serving a search warrant in Barangay Kaong Silang, PDEA agents arrested Cynthia Bobadilla, Redentor Oliveros, Edgar Medina and Jeffrey Medina.

Also arrested were allegedly notorious drug dealers James Patricio, Rufino Geleral and Lizette Belda who were found with 11 sachets of shabu in Barangay Alapan 1-A. In Barangay Bucandala 3, Hazlie Sanchez was arrested with four sachets of shabu weighing about 10.02 grams and P10,000 cash. In Barangay Pag-asa 1, Jerry Camaña was nabbed with five sachets of shabu.

Nine sachets of shabu were seized from Benedicto Concepcion when a search warrant was served on him in his house in Barangay Sineguelasan, Bacoor. He, however, escaped, while live-in partners Diogenes Concepcion and Mhyles Nicole Bautista were found with seven sachets of shabu.

Adonis Bautista was nabbed while selling two sachets of shabu to a poseur-buyer. Rommel Bautista, Renato Bautista and Irene Reyes were all found carrying two sachets of shabu each. In Barangay San Nicolas 2, Gracito Solis, Christian Solis, Rencito Sarinas, Jerick Jayson Ocampo, John Vincent Isla, Edwin Serraon, Joey Palijelas, Jobert Hirana, Marjun Cawaling, Ronnie Palles, Lito Balikhim, Roberto Sundan, Dennis Maglasang and John Aninang were also arrested.

In Silang, caught sniffing shabu was Jannie Mae Portos while in Barangay Poblacion 4, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, arrested were Evelyn Siapoc, Noel Marquez, Joan Abalos, Alfredo Zarate Jr. and Jason Holmes who were caught with five sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Edeson Salandanan was caught in Barangay Mangas 1, Alfonso town while in Barangay Aplaya, Kawit arrested were Mamerto Garcia, Catherine Bella, Daniel Aliscad and Lito Juntila with five sachets of shabu.

In Barangay Ligtong 4, Rosario, Jeffrey Concha was arrested while his companion Robert Landa escaped after sensing they were dealing with operatives. In Barangay Salitran 3, Dasmariñas, Domingo Angcan was also arrested.

Most wanted

In Pangasinan, police operatives in three cities and 18 municipalities arrested seven most wanted persons and 52 others wanted for various crimes in simultaneous operations that Lee ordered on September 4.

Four of the most wanted persons (MWPs) are facing rape charges, two are charged with murder and one is facing child abuse raps before the regional trial courts in the cities of Dagupan, Alaminos, Urdaneta, San Carlos and the town of Lingayen.

Police headed by Chief Insp. Joshua Maximo arrested the brothers Alex and Floro Pidlaoan-Mendoza listed as No. 2 and 3 MWP in Urbiztondo town. They are the leaders of the Cabagis Gang involved in paid killings, robbery and drug pushing in the central and western parts of Pangasinan.

In Laoac town, jeepney driver Renante Dolores listed as No. 2 MWP in the municipal level was arrested by joint operatives of Laoac PNP and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group based in the National Capital Region (Metro Manila) at the Araneta Jeepney Terminal in Cubao, Quezon City. Dolores is wanted for raping his niece.

Notorious drug pusher Jeffrey de Vera, listed as No. 2 MWP in Basista town was arrested at the house of his mistress in Barangay Malimpec. He is also wanted for raping his daughter several times.

In Bolinao town, police arrested drug user Rene Pandi of Barangay Balingasay who is No. 3 MWP for raping his 12-year-old cousin.

Fishpond caretaker Ronaldo Sanchez of Caloocan Sur, listed as No. 2 MWP in Binmaley town was arrested by police operatives from Camp Crame (Quezon City) and Binmaley PNP station. Sanchez is wanted for raping his stepdaughter.

In Lingayen, No. 3 MWP Alfredo Manangan 3rd of Barangay Tonton was arrested by operatives of Lingayen PNP and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Dagupan City. He is facing child abuse charges without bail.

In Urbiztondo town, policemen arrested 26 persons wanted for illegal gambling.

Arrested were Teofilo Layoso, Abelardo Casupang and Lilia Doria, all residentsof Poblacion; Robert Calugay, Gener Carigao, Nicanor Germoso, and Ronald Palisoc, all residents of Barangay Dalanguiring; Enrique Datuin, Mauro Rosario and Pedro Tapiador of Barangay Angatel; Isidra Tabuga, Imelda Solomon and Angel Frias of Barangay Pisuac; David Junio, Don Nolito Vidal, Antonio Velasquez, and Dominador Jasmine of Barangay Bayaoas; Jayson Layoso and Teofilo Dulay of Duplac: Marlon Caguioa of Malayo; Roger Abalos of Bituag; Leonel Sarmiento of Malaca; Genaro Custodio of Batangcaoa; and Joe delos Santos of Malibong.

All the accused posted a cash bail of P24,000.00 each for their temporary liberty.

Qualified theft

In Bolinao, Girlie Nieto of Concordia, Amalia Sanchez of Germinal and Wilmer Cacho of Concordia were arrested in a separate operations. Nieto is facing charges of qualified theft, Sanchez is charged for child abuse while Cacho is facing reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide and serious physical injuries and damage to property.

Arrested in San Manuel town were Rogelio Capili, Anthony Sevidal and Marck Eiligino, all of Barangay Gueset Norte. They are wanted for theft and they were ordered to pay cash bail bond of P40,000.00 each.

Two arrests each were made in the towns of Mapandan, Malasiqui, Mangatarem, Urdaneta City and Lingayen.

There was one arrest in each of the towns of Bani, San Fabian, Santa Barbara, Umingan, Aguilar, San Quintin and Burgos and in the cities of Dagupan and Alaminos.

AND JAIME G. AQUINO