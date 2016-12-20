10,212 CLuzon workers regularized

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Some 10,212 workers were given regular status by 92 establishments of the 268 firms in Central Luzon that had undergone a series of consultations and assessments by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

DOLE Regional Director Ana Dione said the regional office took less than six months to reduce illegal contractualization (or “endo”) and labor-only contracting (LOC).

“We continue to rise to the challenges our Labor Secretary has set as part of the DOLE’s priority commitments to President Rodrigo Duterte to reduce illegal forms of contractualization, ‘endo,’ labor-only contracting, and other similar work arrangements by 50 percent this year and abolish it entirely by next year,” Dione said.

Dione said that of the 10,212 workers, 3,939 were voluntarily regularized by 54 firms upon an assessment visit by the LLCOs at the plant-level.

The rest of the 6,580 workers, on the other hand, were given regular status through conferences at the Technical Support and Services Division for Labor Relations and Labor Standards of the regional office.

Of the total workers, around 956 employees in 31 companies engaged in bi-lateral work arrangements were voluntarily regularized.

”We have surpassed our target firms subjected for consultation and assessment this year because we seized every forum, organized and or invited, to intensify our information campaign in urging establishments operating in the region to regularize their workers in consonance with our goal to halt contractualization and LOC in all forms,” Dione said.

