103-year old serenades kin on Mother’s Day

PILAR, Bataan: A 103-year old woman on Sunday serenaded her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with songs of her childhood as they greeted her on Mother’s Day at her residence here.

Teodora Baluyot, a widow, will celebrate her 103rd birthday on May 16. She has eight children, seven of whom are alive. Two of them are businessmen, two have retired from the US Navy, one is a retired budget analyst, one a farmer and another a retired public school teacher. She has 31 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren.

She is in a wheelchair, blind, a little hard of hearing, and she complains of an aching back and shoulders but her mind is still sharp. She can enumerate the names of her parents, her eight children and the names of her favorite viands–fish, shrimps and alamang or shrimp paste.

Daughter Rosa Valerio, 72, a retired school teacher, said documents of her mother for claiming a P100,000 benefit for centenarians are already being processed by the social welfare office. She lives in Valerio’s house.

ERNIE B. ESCONDE