104th PSL National Series kicks off today

More than 400 swimmers led by Philippine junior national record holder Jerard Dominic Jacinto will be vying for honors in the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 104th national Series beginning today at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila.

Jacinto recently broke the national records in the 50m backstroke in 27.33 seconds, 100m backstroke in 59.06 seconds and 200m backstroke in 2:09.05 in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 swimming competitions.

The tournament serves as tryout to select swimmers who will represent the country in international competitions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Australia.

“We will continue to develop these young kids, hone their skills and at the same time teach them the right attitude of a true champion. In PSL, we are not just focusing on technical aspects. We are also giving importance on the character side,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Also expected to shine is PSL Male Swimmer of the Year Sean Terence Zamora of University of Santo Tomas (UST), who nailed a new UAAP mark in 200m Individual Medley via a 2:12.41-minute showing, besting the 2:14.68 old time of Alberto Batungbacal established three years ago.

“Everyone is welcome to participate. No membership requirement. We are happy that a lot of swimmers from PSL are making use of our grassroots developmental program. Part of our program is to promote their achievements and become popular by recognizing their talents and it works. That is actually we want to achieve and PSL achieving them,” added Papa.

Medals are up for grabs in the two-day meet while trophies will be given to the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in 6-under, 7, 8, 9, 10 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15-over in boys and girls.