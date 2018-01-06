105 firecracker-related injuries in Cordilleras, Region 1

BAGUIO CITY: A total of 105 firecracker-related injuries were recorded in the Cordilleras and Region 1 during the Christmas and New Year revelries. The Department of Health-Cordillera Regional Office (DoH-CAR) recorded 25 injuries from December 21 to January 5, while Police Regional Office-1 (PRO1) reported a total of 80 firecracker-related injuries from December 16, 2017 to January 1, 2018. Based on the monitoring report of DoH-CAR Regional Health Emergency Cluster under Jennifer Joyce Pira, of the 25 victims of firecracker-related incidents, 20 were active users while five were passive users. “Piccolo” caused blast injury to six persons, followed by the flying type “kwitis with five. Three were injured while lighting a fountain and two while lighting a “lusis.” The others were injured by other types of pyrotechnics. Abra, Apayao and Benguet had five cases each; Kalinga, four; Ifugao, two; and Mountain Province, one. Baguio City had three cases. Twenty-three of the victims were male and 15 were children (18 and below). The youngest victim was a six year-old boy from Bangued, Abra, who suffered burn injury from a fountain. The eldest was a 58 year-old man from Luna, Apayao, who sustained burn injury from “kwitis.” At the national level, the DoH declared 191 firecracker-related injuries, a 68 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. It credited the strong cooperation of local government units and other national government agencies in the “IwasPaputok” campaign for the reduction in the number of injuries and strict implementation of Executive Order 28, which regulates the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices. Police Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, PRO1 regional director, reported a “generally peaceful” crime situation and 57 percent decrease in firecracker-related injuries in Region I. The 80 firecracker-related injuries is 61 incidents “lower” compared to last year’s 141 incidents. Sapitula said there was one incident of indiscriminate firing compared to 12 last year and there were no deaths reported.