105 repatriated OFWs from UAE receive $100 upon arrival at NAIA

AT least 105 Filipino workers repatriated from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, were given $100 upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Wednesday.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Hans Cacdac and Sarah Lou Arriola, foreign affairs undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs, welcomed the Filipino workers and gave each of them the money.

The group of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived at the NAIA via Philippine Airlines flight.

Lawyer Raul Dado of the Office for Migrant Workers Affairs said the Filipinos were all runaways who did not receive salaries from their employers.

The OFWs were elated when the welcoming government officials handed each of them $100.

Dado said the money came from the fund of President Rodrigo Duterte so that every OFW would have cash when they get home to their families. He did not elaborate.

He added that several OFWs were victims of illegal recruiters. The Filipino workers were offered big salaries to drive them to work abroad. BENJIE L. VERGARA