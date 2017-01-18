105 surrender in QCPD Oplan ‘Taphang’

ABout 105 surrenderers including a 17-year-old have come forward in the recent Oplan ‘Taphang’ conducted in Novaliches, Quezon City. It is the new “gather and plead” approach of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) in ridding the city of the drug menace. QCPD Director, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said Oplan Taphang (from the Visayan tapok, hangyo or gather and plead) was implemented by QCPD Station 4 led by Supt. April Mark Young in Barangay Gulod, Novaliches. Around 200 policemen swooped down on the village and invited the people found idle on the streets to a TapHang in Station 4 Headquarters which resulted in 105 males, including the 17-year old, voluntarily agreeing to a drug test and submitting to a Drug Dependency Evaluation (DDE) by the Quezon City Anti-Drug Abuse and Advisory Council. If found positive, they would not be criminally charged.