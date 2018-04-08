108 ‘flying’ voters dropped from Manila voter’s list

A total of 108 registered voters of Precinct 1100B of Barangay 269, Zone 25, District 3, City of Manila, was excluded by two Metropolitan Trial Courts (MTCs) of Manila based on petitions for exclusion filed by Domingo Vacal and Ramon Cheng, barangay (village) chairman and kagawad, respectively, of the village.

The 108 excluded voters are part of the 161 “flying” voters against whom Vacal and Cheng filed a criminal case for violation of the Omnibus Election Code on illegal registration before the City Prosecutor of Manila thru their lawyers Romulo Macalintal and Ace Bautista.

The decisions excluding them from the list of voters were rendered by Presiding Judge Ma. Ruby Camarista of MTC Branch 1, who ordered the exclusion of 106 voters in her decision dated February 28, 2018 while two illegal voters were ordered excluded from the voter’s list in a decision rendered by Judge Carissa Anne Manook-Frondozo of MTC Branch 7 on February 14, 2018 that were released only recently.

In her decision excluding the 106 voters, Camarista cited a certification from the office of a village chairman in

Navotas City that some of the voters were residents of the barangay in Navotas City; a certification from the owner of Zosima Building used by the “flying” voters as their address that they are not tenants of the building; and an investigation report of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detention Group that were the same evidence of Vacal and Cheng in their criminal complaint against the same illegal voters.

Frondozo, on the other hand, excluded the two illegal registrants after a finding that they “surreptitiously used” the address of another person in their application for registration with the Commission on Elections.

With this new development, Vacal and Cheng are confident that it has strengthened their cases against the illegal voters and that they are now well-prepared to prove the criminal aspect of the illegal acts of these voters in their criminal complaint before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office, which had already set the hearing of the case on April 10.

Macalintal said even with the exclusion of these voters from the voter’s list, the criminal case for their violation of election laws on illegal registration will continue and ​​decisions rendered against them could be a strong basis to insure their prosecution and eventual conviction, which carries a penalty of one to six years’ imprisonment.