108,728 persons affected by ‘Nina’ in 4 regions

MANILA: The number of families affected by typhoon “Nina” has reached 25,239 or 108,728 persons in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Regions V and VIII.

These families are residing in 376 barangays, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad said in Monday’s 8 p.m. update.

Some of these people are currently taking shelter in 90 schools and 326 classrooms in Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol Region, he added.

Meanwhile, the number of families pre-emptively evacuated have reached 85,773 or around 424,659 individuals.

The number of stranded passengers were placed at 10,732, 1,025 rolling cargoes, 28 vessels and five motorbancas in various ports of Southern Tagalog Luzon, Bicol, Central, Eastern and Western Visayas.

Damage to infrastructure and properties are still being assessed along with casualties and deaths related with the effects of “Nina”. PNA

PNA/CC