More than 10K passengers stranded due to Typhoon ‘Nina’

MANILA: A total of 10,968 passengers were stranded in various ports nationwide due to the onslaught of Typhoon “Nina” (international name Nock-ten), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

In its advisory, the PCG said travel was suspended for 1,047 roll-on roll off (RORO) vessels, 37 sea vessels, six motor bancas in various ports across the country.

In its latest weather bulletin, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Nina” has slightly weakened as it is expected to traverse the provinces of southern Quezon, Batangas and Cavite.

“Nina” is expected to make landfall in Batangas anytime this morning.

The eye of “Nina” was located 60 kilometers south of Tayabas, Quezon with maximum sustained winds of up to 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph. PNA