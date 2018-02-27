10M cash, jewelry lost in Iloilo robbery

BACOLOD CITY: About P10 million worth of assorted jewelry and cash were stolen by at least four suspects from a jewelry shop at a mall on Guanco Street, Iloilo City last Friday. A security guard said the burglary at Aljun jewelry store, owned by local businessman Langlin Hu, 32, was discovered after Gaisano (Mall)–Guanco opened at about 8:30 a.m. Initial police investigation showed that two of the suspects gained entry to the store by cutting a portion of the galvanized-iron roof, took the vault to the mall’s grocery section and divested its contents. A destroyed vault and an ax believed used by the robbers were found at the grocery section. Aljun jewelry store had two security cameras but these have been switched off. Police learned that the suspects checked in at Iloilo Corporate Inn behind the mall prior to the robbery. They paid for accommodation from February 18 to 25, the police said, citing hotel records.