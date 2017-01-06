10th Cebu Marathon rolls of Jan. 8

CEBU CITY: The 10th Cebu Marathon will feature a new race course and a record number of participants when it kicks off on Sunday at the Cebu Business Park.

The Cebu Marathon, organized by Cebu Executive Runners Club and RunRio, has drawn record numbers in the men’s and women’s 42-kilometer and 21K categories.

John Pages said the number of runners in the 42K and 21K has exceeded their target.

He said that in the 10-year history of the event, this year has the most runners in the long distances with more than 1,700 in the 21K and 1,400 in the 42K.

The previous record was at 1,600 for the 21K and 1,200 for the 42K.

“We have a record number and the big part of achieving that is the new route,” said Pages.

“The event has come a long way. The route this year will be the same as the famous Tri-City, a revival of that race,” he said.

For the past nine years, the Cebu Marathon has been staged in Cebu City and Talisay City.

But this year, as part of the event’s 10th year anniversary, the organizers are taking it further with three cities involve—Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

The participants in the marathon and half-marathon will run in three cities and pass by Marcelo Fernan Bridge and then back to Cebu City.

The other categories for the race are men’s and women’s 10K and 5K, which will be within Cebu City.

With only a few days left before the event, the organizers have finalized the teams that will help in the event—the security, medical team, race marshals and police.

The only thing they ask for is the cooperation of the public, especially the residents of Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu, who will be host of the event for the first time.

“We have two requests for the public. First the patience of the motorists, there will be traffic during the duration of the race; and second, we would like the people who would be covered in the route to come out and cheer for the participating runners and also enjoy the event as spectators,” said Pages.

The race will not only feature local runners as around 154 foreign bets from 30 countries are coming over for the race, which is also part of the activities in the Sinulog Festival.Japan has the highest number of runners with 31, followed by the United States with 21 and Singapore with 16.

“As part of Sinulog Festival, all the hydration stations will have their entertainment. Expect it to be a lively race and everything will be in order,” said Kenneth Casquejo, the president of CERC.

Joel Juarez said the Armed Forces Central Command, Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, Police Force and volunteer security have been tapped to man the race.

A total of 300 marshals will be deployed on the course.

“We have coordinated the local government units and the police force. The route and also the event area will be secured,” Juarez said.

The run has about 4,000 registrants though there are limited slots available at the Active Zone Area, Ayala Center Cebu.

The organizers said the slots remain are for the 10K and 5K, while a very few for the 42K.

The claiming of the race kits is ongoing at the Active Zone until Jan. 7. The runners are reminded to bring a copy of their confirmation email and one valid ID for verification.

An authorized letter with a valid ID will be required to those claiming the kits for other runners.

The champion in the 42K foreign category will receive PHP15,000, while the second placer get P10,000 and The Top 3 in the men’s and women’s 42K local division will also get the same amount.

The top runners in the men’s and women’s 21K will win P10,000, the champions in the 10K will get P5,000, while the 5K champions get P3,000.

PNA