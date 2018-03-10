10th Phoenix Open begins March 17

Around 200 players are expected to see action in the 10th Phoenix Open Golf Tournament that will tee off on March 17 at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

Interested players may register at RPVGCC, Apo Golf and Country Club, Dencio’s Kamayan at SM City Davao-Ecoland, and at the Phoenix Mega Station in Lanang, Davao City.

Entry fee is P7,500 per player inclusive of an Under Armour shirt and cap, a JBL Trip communication and audio system by Harman Kardon, and a Phoenix golf umbrella.

The Phoenix Open is a fundraising event of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. for the benefit of the Phoenix Philippines Foundation and its advocacies.

For details, contact 09173620880 or e-mail phoenix.opengolf@phoenixfuels.ph.