10th Prima Pasta Badminton Championship starts Feb. 23

The 10th Prima Pasta Badminton Championship was set February 23, 24, 25 26 and March 4 to 5 at the Powersmash Badminton Courts in Pasong Tamo, Makati City.

The six-day tournament affiliated with the Philippine National Ranking System was organized in partnership with the Philippine Badminton Association.

“On our tenth year, we are expecting the most exciting badminton competition not only in the open divisions but also in other divisions as well,” said tournament committee chairman Alexander Lim. “It’s also a decade of excellence in Prima Pasta badminton championship.”

Among the top players seeing action in the tournament are Peter Gabriel Magnaye, Alvin Morada, Joper Escueta, Anton Cayanan, Paul Vivas, and Ronel Estanislao.

The deadline for the submission of entries is on February 10, 2017.

For details visit www.primapastaopen.com.