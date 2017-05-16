11 arrested in Maute lair’s raid

ELEVEN members of the Maute group were arrested when Joint Task Force Central soldiers and Lanao del Sur police operatives raided the terrorists’ safe houses in Marogong town. Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said policemen and soldiers also seized assorted weapons, including a machine gun and an anti-tank rocket from the hideout in the village of Romagondong in Marogong. Major General Arnel dela Vega, 6th Infantry Division commander, identified the arrested as Abdullah Daos, Nasif Esmael, Gutingon Alah, Tayro Mamanoc, Ekmad Esmail, Alvin Adam, Monib Gutumongan, Ibrahim Caronan, Cayrodin Ditarongan, Camsi Lao and Gaso Mazo Badua. Initial investigations showed the group was planning to launch fresh attacks. He said the raiders seized a 60mm mortar, M60 machine gun, a Barrette sniper rifle, B40 rocket-propelled grenade, an M14 rifle, M16 rifle, a Garand rifle and a Carbine rifle. JULMUNIR I.

with JANNARAL