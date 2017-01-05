11 children wounded in China kindergarten knife attack

BEIJING: A man armed with a kitchen knife stabbed 11 children at a kindergarten in southern China on Wednesday, seriously wounding three, state media reported, the latest such attack in recent years. The man entered the school in the southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region mid-afternoon, claiming he was there to pick up his son, the official Xinhua news agency quoted local police as saying. The attacker allegedly climbed a wall to enter the facility, broadcaster CCTV said on social media, adding that an investigation was underway. Three children were seriously injured and have been sent to hospital for treatment according to Xinhua. The man is in police custody.

AFP