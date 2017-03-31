11 die in Zambales vehicular accident

BOTOLAN, Zambales: Eleven people, including three children, on their way home after attending an event at the Ramon Magsaysay Technological University–Botolan campus, died when the barangay (village) vehicle they were riding collided head-on with a south-bound delivery truck in Barangay Carael, this town on Thursday.

Three others were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the Ramon Magsaysay Provincial Hospital in Iba town.

The driver of the multicab, Romulo Mantes Rivera, 54, of Barangay Amungan in Iba, and six of the passengers died instantly.

The six passengers were identified as May Villanueva, Josephine Dorde, Marites dela Cruz, Evangeline Capistrano, Linda Ruanto and Kenneth Ivan Capistrano.

Daniela Dorde, 1-year-and-11-month old; Rosie Candule; and one alias “Tokaybo” dela Cruz died as they were being brought to the hospital.

The injured multicab passengers Ardi Villanueva, 6; Marlyn Vipinosa, 30; and Francis Mateo Parilla, 4, were admitted to the hospital with physical injuries but Parilla died on Thursday evening.

Botolan Police Station Officer-In-Charge and Chief Insp. Generico Biñan said Jeffrey Viray, 26, delivery truck driver, and his crew Dario Torres, 26, sustained physical injuries.

Biñan, in a report to Zambales police director Senior Supt. Christopher Mateo, said the delivery van of Goldilocks bakeshop was heading south on its way to Pampanga when the front left tire burst and the van swayed right, colliding head-on with the multicab.

The victims, mostly from the Aeta community in Iba, were returning home after attending a livelihood program in Botolan.