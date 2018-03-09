11 hurt in Startollway bus accident

Batangas: Eleven passengers were injured when the bus they were riding from Batangas City heading to Manila rolled on its side along the Startollway in Ibaan town here on Thursday afternoon. Police Officer 1 Elbert Tañamor, investigator of Ibaan police, said JAM Bus Liner (AAI 8102) was cruising the tollway when its steering wheel jammed, causing the vehicle to swerve and flip on its side along KM 92 in Barangay Malainin in Ibaan at about 1:45 p.m. Tañamor said the injured passengers were brought to Mary Mediatrix Hospital in Lipa City, including the bus driver identified as Danilo Andres Jr.