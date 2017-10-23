11, including a minor, busted in Cavite drug den

BACOOR, Cavite: Anti-drug operatives raided a suspected drug den here on Sunday and arrest of 11 people, including a minor, who were caught in the act of conducting shabu session. The suspects were identified as Eduardo Bayobo, 53; Jake Maturan, 26; Mark Anthony Ardizana, 23; Wilbert Zamora, 24; Arlan Ranza, 27; Rod Almojuela, 34,; Armando Hernandez, 23; Jade Maturan, 24; Arnold Hernandez, 25; Teodoro “Joker” Bernese 3rd, 23 and Jessie, 16, all residents of Barangay Queensrow East. The drug den owner, Jessie Sorio Jr., was turned over to the police by barangay (village) officials after the raid. Seized from the suspects were five sachets of shabu, three of which were empty with traces of the illegal drug, five aluminium foil strips and two disposable lighters. The minor was turned over to the city Social Welfare and Development Office.

