11 individuals nabbed for illegal drug possession in Quezon City

ELEVEN drug suspects were arrested in separate operations in Quezon City on Sunday, police said.

Khayl Pica, Jay Ablay, and Rogie Padre were arrested during an anti-criminality patrol at Don Manuel St. Barangay Apolonio Samson at 1 a.m.

Station Drug Enforcement Unit operatives confiscated three sachets of “shabu” from the suspects.

Meanwhile, five sachets of shabu were seized from Ferdinand Pascual and Jeward Sales at Howmart Road. In Barangay Baesa at about 3:15 a.m.

Police on patrol chanced upon Pascual handing over a sachet to Sales, which resulted in their arrest.

Anti-drug operatives of Fairview Police Station also reported the arrest of Mark Carnay, Ricky San Gabriel, Kevin Lozano, and Jose Gonzales along Zabarte Rd., Barangay Kaligayahan at 9 a.m.

Seized were six sachets of shabu, a cellphone, and the buy-bust money.

Crisencio Bernante and Danny Rey were arrested at about 11 a.m. along Tomas Arguelles St., Barangay Dona Imelda after they were caught drinking in public.

When asked to empty their pockets, Bernante and Rey each had a sachet of shabu.

All suspects were charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA