11 killed, 44 arrested in Bulacan anti-crime drive

Eleven people facing various charges were killed during operation while 44 others were arrested and illegal drugs, firearms and ammunitions were confiscated in simultaneous One-Time Big-Time Operations conducted in Bulacan on Wednesday. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan acting police director, identified the slain suspects as Romnick Cruz of Barangay Batia and Salvador Surban of Barangay Duhat in Bocaue; Romeo Andres and Francisco Apilinia of Barangay San Mateo in Norzagaray; one alias “Andrew” in Barangay Santo Nino in Pandi; Theodoro Fortes and Nanding Rodrigo of Barangay San Mart 4 in the City of San Jose Del Monte; Edgardo Bermudez of Barangay Basuit in San Ildefonso; Romualdo Santos of Barangay Pulo and Emiliano Belen of Barangay Maguinao both of San Rafael town and Simon Estrao of Barangay Prenza 1 in Marilao. Eight of the suspects were killed after engaging operatives in a shootout during a buy-bust while the three others were slain as they resisted the search and instead opened fire, triggering a gunfight. A total of 155 sachets of shabu, 15 assorted firearms and 74 pieces of ammunition were seized during the serving of 12 warrants of arrest and conduct of 25 anti-drug operations. Police records show that from July 1 to October 5, 2016 a total of 163 drug suspects were killed while 1,155 were arrested in 791 operations and 177 firearms recovered.

FREDERICK SILVERIO