11 nabbed for illegal drugs in separate operations in Quezon City

ELEVEN drug suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Quezon City on Sunday, police said.

Eward Serioso, John Aranda alias Juancho, Maribeth Aranda alias Beth, and Darwin Mondido were arrested in Novaliches, according to a report from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD). Serioso and Beth were known drug peddlers in Barangay (village) Sta. Monica and in other nearby villages.

In a buy-bust at 12:15 a.m., Serioso and Mondido were caught in the middle of their transaction with Juancho and Beth. Seized from the four were 40 sachets of “shabu” worth P30,000.

The same operatives from Novaliches arrested Babylyn Ocampo, Christopher Cruz, and Joel Sumaribos at 8:45 a.m. in Barangay Sta. Monica after a concerned citizen reported about the illegal drug activity of the suspects in the house of Ocampo and Cruz.

Confiscated were five sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, the Talipapa police arrested four others in Barangay Pasong Tamo at 3:30 a.m. while they were in the middle of their shabu session. Two were identified as Mark Cusino and Ronald Llamera.

Seized were three sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

All suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA