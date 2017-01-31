11 nabbed in Marawi raid freed

MARAWI CITY: The 11 persons arrested in a raid by police and military last Monday inside the Mindanao State University (MSU) main campus here were immediately released after authorities found lack of probable cause to indict them in relation to terrorism. MSU president Dr. Habib Macaayong said the detained include faculty members, who were at a boarding house owned by Sacar Macadindang, an engineer and overseas worker in Saudi Arabia who was on vacation for his child’s graduation at the MSU last January 25. Macaayong added that an official from the Presidential Adviser on Overseas Affairs and Muslim Concerns also vouched for their innocence. The operatives, armed with search warrants for illegal possession of firearms, explosives and illegal drugs, were in pursuit of members of the jihadist Maute group who were reportedly using Macadindang’s apartment as safehouse.