11 Negros hospitals face closure for lack of staff

BACOLOD CITY: The 11 district hospitals operated by the provincial government may be closed if the hospitals fail to come up with enough medical personnel and staff to man them, according to the provincial budget officer.

Data from the Hospital Operations Department (HOD) of Negros Occidental showed that the district hospitals lack 1,335 additional medical personnel and staff for them to continue to operate.

Percival Salado, provincial budget officer, said additional hospital employees are required by the Department of Health (DoH) that they need to start hiring by March 2018 or some of the provincial government-run hospitals could face closure.

Additional hospital personnel needed are 163 doctors, 372 nurses, 252 nursing attendants/midwives, 74 medical technologists, 52 pharmacists, 39 radiologic technologists, 13 nutrition and dietetics technologists, 1 dentist, 28 social welfare officers and 341 administrative support staff.

Leonardo Eusebio, HOD head, said the provincial government has a P1.255-billion budget for salaries of existing personnel in all government-run hospitals.

There are 1,822 positions under the HOD that do not include casual employees, he added.

“All of these positions are fully funded and ready to be filled up. There is no obstacle with regard to finances that would prevent the governor from filling up these positions,” Salado said.

He cited the slow hiring process of the additional personnel by the Human Resource Management Office.

The provincial government needs only to comply with the DoH requirement on the number of personnel.