11 tribe members-turned-NPA REBELS surrender in sultan Kudarat

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Eleven members of a tribal community in a village in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat province, have surrendered to the Philippine Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion (IB) after a dialogue involving indigenous peoples (IPs), local officials and tribal leaders. Lt. Colonel Harold Cabunoc, commander of the 33rd IB, said the surrender of the 10 men and one woman who had become members of the New People’s Army on Wednesday was marked by a tearful reunion with their families in Barangay Santo Nino, Bagumbayan. “They all belonged to Platoon Arabo of Guerilla Front 73 of communist [NPA],” Cabunoc said. The woman was identified as Tata Isil, 22. Cabunoc explained to the tribal members the government’s determination to help them and improve their lives, protect their ancestral domain “because it is only the government that is capable of doing it, not the communist rebels.” Through the Balik Tribo program of the military and the local government in partnership with Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR), parents, relatives and local leaders of those who joined the communist movement were asked to convince them to avail of the government’s amnesty program. Mayor Jonalette de Pedro of Bagumbayan lauded the Army efforts and vowed to support the initiative all the way. A total of 101 indigenous peoples who joined the NPA have surrendered through the 33rd IB since May this year.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL