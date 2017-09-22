11-year old swimmer sets sight on 2024 Olympics

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh bagged five gold medals in the Palarong Pam­bansa qualifying tour­nament held at the Olivarez Swimming Pool in Parañaque City.

Representing Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque, the 11-year old Mojdeh dominated all her individual events the girls’ elementary division to earn a spot in the Palarong Pambasa National Capital Region qualifying meet in February.

A veteran of international competitions, Mojdeh made her presence felt early in the tournament by ruling the 50m butterfly in 30.64 seconds and the 50m breaststroke in 38.54 seconds.

Mojdeh continued her impressive showing in the afternoon session as she reigned supreme in the lung-busting 200m Individual Medley in two minutes and 37.64 seconds before capping her campaign with two more gold medals in the 100m butterfly (1:10.34) and 100m breaststroke (1:23.88).

“I’m happy that I was able to perform well in this competition. I was able to beat my personal best in all those events but it doesn’t mean anything yet. I need to improve my times for the next level of the competition which is the regional meet,” Mojdeh said.

Mojdeh has been winning gold medals in different international competitions this year.

She actually set six Philippine junior national records in the girls’ 10-year category early this year during the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship held in Tokyo.

Mojdeh stamped her class in the 100m butterfly (1:11.35), 50m butterfly (32.22), 100m breaststroke (1:25.52), 50m breaststroke (39.58), 200m Individual Medley (2:39.6) and 100m Individual Medley (1:14.3).

Last year, Mojdeh earned gold medals in the Winter Kanto Plain Championship; Indian Ocean All-Stars Challenge in Perth, Australia; CNEF Stingrays Invitational Meet in Hong Kong; 12th SICC Invitational Swim Meet in Singapore; 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swim Meet in Tokyo, Japan; and the Hamilton Swimming Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

She was also a back-to-back recipient of the prestigious Philippine Sportswriters Association Tony Siddayao award—an honor given to young outstanding athletes in the country.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque tanker is being groomed for the 2024 Olympic Games.

“I’ll just continue my training and try my best as I really aim to qualify for the Olympics in the future. It’s everybody’s dream to compete in the Olympics and I want to make that dream a reality. I know it won’t be easy but I’m ready to face the challenge,” said Mojdeh.