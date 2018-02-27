110 suspects in various crimes nabbed in Northern Mindanao

CAMP EVANGELISTA, CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Some 110 suspects facing various crimes were arrested in Northern Mindanao from February 23 to 25 under the police’s “one strike policy” drive. Superintendent Timoteo Pacleb, regional police director, said the “One Strike Policy” is a police operation conducted separately and simultaneously on various suspected gambling den in the region. Pacleb said the regional police command would immediately relieve any police officer who would “ignore and failed to act” on illegal gambling activities in their area of responsibility. A total of 85 operations were launched in three days and netted suspects involving illegal drugs, illegal gambling, wanted persons, as well as unlicensed firearms. He also commended the operatives for a job well done by implementing a wide-range pro-active approach of the campaign against all forms of criminality.