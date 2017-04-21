Over 11,000 Cavite students benefit from Pagcor classrooms

MORE than 11,000 students from several public schools in Cavite can now enjoy comfortable learning facilities after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) turned over recently newly constructed 246 classrooms in 19 sites in the province. Assistant vice president for Community Relations and Services Arnell Ignacio said aside from the completed classrooms, 48 more are being constructed in nine areas expected to benefit 2,000 more students holding classes in dilapidated learning venues in Cavite. Among the recent beneficiaries of Pagcor’s school building project were Amaya School of Home Industries in Tanza (ASHI) town and Imus Pilot Elementary School (IPES) in Imus City, both with four-story, 20-classroom buildings. ASHI Principal Delia Romanes said the Pagcor building will house the new computer laboratory and a library for senior high school students. Similarly, IPES School Principal Jocelyn Limosinero said their new classrooms will house 20 sections from Grade 5 and Grade 6 levels. Other schools in Cavite given Pagcor school buildings were Aguinaldo Elementary School; Binakayan National High School; Salinas II Elementary School; Cayetano Topacio Elementary School; Gen. E. Aguinaldo National High School; Langkaan I Elementary School; Bautista Elementary School; Dasmariñas Elementary School; Salawag National High School; Francisco E. Barzaga National High School; Bagong Buhay Elementary School; Bulihan National High School; San Gabriel I Elementary School; Carmona Elementary School; Gov. Ferrer National High School (Annex); Bucal National High School; Barangay Banaba Cerca Elementary School; Marahan Elementary School; Lancaan Elementary School; and Tua Elementary School.