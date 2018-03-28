Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»11,000 policemen deployed in Metro Manila for Holy Week–Albayalde

    11,000 policemen deployed in Metro Manila for Holy Week–Albayalde

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    NATIONAL Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Oscar Albayalde said about 11, 801 personnel would be deployed in public places for the Holy Week.

    Albayalde said the military would help his men in securing transport terminals, malls and churches through the Joint Task Force-NCR where, according to Brig. Gen. Alan Arrojado, JTF-NCR chief, 500 Army troops have been tapped.

    “There are some information about security threats that are circulating but they are still invalidated reports but every time we get those reports, we still take it seriously and validate it,” he said.

    Malacañang announced the suspension of work in all government offices for the week in observance of Lent. ROY NARRA


     

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.