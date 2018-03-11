112 Albay villages under threat of lahar flow

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said about 112 villages around Mayon volcano are under threat from lahar flow even as the Philippine Institute of Volcanoloy and Seismology (Phivolcs) had already lowered its alert level to No.3 last week.

Lahar flow is feared during heavy rainfall as Phivolcs reported that in the two months of Mayon’s eruption activity about 65 cubic meters of ejected debris have been accumulated.

According to Jose Columna, chief of the DENR Survey and Mapping Division, of the 112 villages under threat of lahar flow, 28 are in Tabaco City, 12 in Legazpi City and nine in Ligao City. The municipalities affected by the lahar flow are Camalig with 14 villages; Guinobatan – 14, Santo Domingo – eight, Malilipot – seven and Bacacay –seven.

Francis Tolentino, Mayon Crisis Committee chairman, asked concerned agencies and regional directors to submit their contingency plans even as he expressed surprise at the big number of villages in danger of lahar flow.

Mayon resident volcanologist Ed Laguerta warned residents that Mayon’s eruptive activity continues even as the alert level has been lowered which prompted the province to release thousands of evacuees in evacuation centers within the seven to eight-kilometer Mayon extended danger zone. He said the six-kilometer permanent danger zone remains a no man’s land and no human activity should be allowed even in the absence of any Mayon alert level.

Tolentino said that contingency plans of the agencies concerned should be ready before the rainy season.