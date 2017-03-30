112th PSL National Series fires off in Bicol

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will continue its grassroots development program as it goes to Bicol on Saturday or the 112th PSL National Series dubbed as 3rd Commodore Jaime Jimenez Sr. Swimming Championship to be held at the Mariners Polytechnic Foundation swimming pool in Rawis, Legazpi City.

The competition serves as qualifying to select swimmers to compete in the Hong Kong Stingrays Swimming Championship, Singapore Asean Midget Meet and the Singapore Invitational Swimming Championship.

“Commodore Dante Jimenez, president of Mariners Polytechnic Foundation helped PSL by allowing the free use of the pool in Rawis. The new swimmers from learn to swim of all swimming club in neighboring cities of Legazpi as well as the motivational level will be competing,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Palarong Pambansa standout Trisha Oliveros, Cape Town Swimming Championship veteran Jiffrey Azur, and veteran international campaigners Peter Hernandez, Asa Mahiwo, Isis Arnaldo and Iris Arnaldo are some of the products of Bicol.

“We will not take for granted swimmers from other regions. They are also capable of competing in international level. We will not make it hard for them as PSL continues to develop the grassroots program outside of Manila and will give them equal opportunities,” added Papa.

The swim meet will be participated in by more than 300 tankers from different parts of the region including international campaigner Trump Luistro, who was one of the most outstanding swimmer awardees in the recently concluded Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship in Tokyo.

“I am looking forward to see several Bicolanos to qualify for Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai and other international competitions,” Papa said.

The top three finishers in boys and girls will be given medals while the swimmer with the most number of points after the competition will get the Most Outstanding Swimmer trophy.