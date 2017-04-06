112th PSL National Series fires off Sunday

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) continues its search for talented young swimmers as it stages the 112th PSL National Series on Sunday at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

More than 600 tankers will be vying for honors in three categories namely Class A, Class B and C, and the Novice Class.

“We’re opening the door to all young swimmers. Everyone’s invited to join regardless of your affiliation. It’s our goal to inspire these young kids, train them and send them abroad to further hone their skills,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Medals are up for grabs in the boys and girls 6-under, 7-year, 8-year, 9-year, 10-year, 11-year, 12-year, 13-year, 14-year and 15-over categories.

The top swimmer in each age class will get the Most Outstanding Swimmer award while the President’s Trophy awaits the swimmers (one boy and one girl) who will earn the highest FINA (International Swimming Federation) points.

The one-day meet aims to select swimmers for international competitions including the Hong Kong Stingrays Swimming Championship, SICC Invitational Swimming Championship and the Singapore Midget Swimming Meet.

The PSL is fresh from successful campaigns in Japan and Thailand.

The Filipino tankers bagged 13 gold medals in the Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship at the St. Mary’s International School in Tokyo in March then copped another 14 golds in the Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship held in Phuket last week.

“We want to sustain our impressive showing in international competitions that’s why we’re staging the PSL National Series to select swimmers for our next international meets. We received a lot of invitations this year,” added Papa.