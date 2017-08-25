113 drug suspects killed in Camanava anti-drug operations from June-Aug, police say

A total of 113 drug suspects were reported killed by authorities while 1,324 were arrested in police operations against illegal drugs in the area of Camanava (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela) from June 19 to Aug. 24, 2017.

A report on “Oplan Double Barrel Reloaded” prepared by SPO4 Edgardo Magnaye of the Northern Police District (NPD) Tactical Operation Center showed that in Caloocan City alone, a total of 85 drug suspects were killed in police encounters while 690 were arrested and charged for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.

Magnaye, in his report, showed that the most number of police encounters happened in Barangay186 Tala wherein elements of Police Community Precinct (PCP) 4 killed 23 drug suspects while 22 were neutralized by PCP-3 in Barangay 176 Bagong Silang.

In Valenzuela City, a total of 11 drug suspects were killed in an encounter, five of them by operatives of Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) in either anti-drug or buy-bust operation while a total of 241 were arrested.

In Navotas City, elements of SDEU encountered and killed six drug suspects while the Intelligence Branch killed one alleged drug pusher. A total of 151 were arrested, 62 of them in anti-drug operations by the SDEU while the rest were collared by police units.

The least number of casualties in the police anti-drug campaign was recorded in Malabon City at two while 163 others were arrested by their different police units.

Records also showed that the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) and the District Special Operation Unit (DSOU) under the Northern Police District (NPD) have neutralized nine drug suspects in different areas in Camanava while a total of 86 others were arrested.

This report does not include senior high school student Kian de los Santos, who was killed by Caloocan police on Aug. 16 in another anti-crime operation. De los Santos was suspected of being a drug courier, which his parents have denied.

The manner in which de los Santos, 17, died in the hands of police based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts have become the subject of a government investigation. JING VILLAMENTE