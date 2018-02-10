113 Tarlac farmers receive land titles from DAR

TARLAC: A total of 113 farmers in Tarlac received their Certificates of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) as part of the agency’s support to agrarian reform beneficiaries. Recipients of the 135-hectare prime agricultural lands were from the towns of Anao, Moncada, San Manuel, Victoria, San Jose, Capas, and Concepcion and Tarlac City. DAR Acting Secretary John Castriciones said the move is in line with the continuing process undertaken to complete the distribution of all agricultural lands under Republic Act 9700, or the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Extension with Reforms Law. Tarlac has a total of 124 DAR-assisted agrarian reform beneficiary organizations. Castriciones added DAR also seeks to institutionalize housing, livelihood and scholarship programs for the farmers’ wives or husbands and their beneficiaries to prevent selling, leasing and mortgaging of CLOAs in addressing the basic needs of their families.