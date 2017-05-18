115th PSL National Series rolls off in Aklan

More than 500 swimmers from different parts of the country will see action in the 115th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series titled the 2nd Gov. Miraflores Swim Cup that begins on Saturday at the Makato Sports Complex in Kalibo, Aklan.

A total of 500 medals are up for grabs in the two-day meet that will also serve as tryout for international competition in Singapore, Japan and United Arab Emirates as well as for the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games in New Taipei City in August.

“This event is open to all young and aspiring swimmers who want to be part of the PSL team competing in different international tournaments. We are looking forward to discover more fresh talents,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The PSL is coming off a successful campaign in the 2017 Hamilton Aquatics Long Course Swimming Championships held at the Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha, Qatar where its tankers won a total of 42 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals.

“Our main objective is to identify talents and send them to international competitions. We want them to experience this opportunity to represent and bring honors to our country,” added Papa.

Among the standouts from Aklan are veteran campaigner Kyla Soguilon who has been consistently winning gold medals in international competitions in Japan, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.

She also bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the annual Palarong Pambansa.

Also competing in the tilt are swimmers from Bicol, Cavite, Laguna, Iloilo, Pampanga, Isabela, Pasay, Parañaque, Navotas, Bulacan, Baguio City, Quezon City, Davao, Capiz, Ormoc, Manila, Bacolod and Cebu City.

Individual awards will be given to the top swimmers while trophies will be awarded to the most outstanding swimmers and teams.

“Our main goal is to identify talents as early as possible for them to have a solid program in preparation for our international competitions,” Papa said.