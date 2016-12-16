1,180 Las Piñas families to be moved to Cavite

HUNDREDS of families living near waterways in Las Piñas City will be transferred to their new homes in Naic, Cavite next year.

Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno said 1,180 informal settler families (ISFs) living near Las Piñas River, Tartar Creek, Almirante Creek and Pasong Cobra Creek will be transferred to brand-new housing units in a 51,226-square-meter relocation project in Barangay Timalan in Naic town.

Sueno said 1,180 row houses were constructed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government in partnership with the Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC), City Government of Las Piñas and civil society organizations (CSOs) Settlement and Housing Alternative Resources (SHARE) Foundation, Inc. and Alternative Technology for Home and Community Advancement (ATHOME CA).

Each housing unit, which costs P400,000, measures 21.60 square meters, and has a 10- square-meter loft.

The beneficiaries will pay P803 monthly amortization to the SHFC. The monthly payment will be increased by 10 to 20 percent yearly. The payment period runs for 30 years.

The project is funded under the 2012-2016 P50-Billion Housing Fund for ISFs living in danger areas in the National Capital Region. It is enrolled in the SHFC’s High Density Housing (HDH) program that covers land acquisition, site development, and building construction.

“What’s more noteworthy about this housing project is its aspect of being participatory through the People’s Plan which is an alternative shelter planning approach that demonstrates the bottom-up principle. It gives optimum weight and consideration on the participation of the settlers in identifying, conceptualizing, planning, designing, developing, and managing shelter projects,” Sueno said.

The DILG chief said his department will continue to assist in the transfer of ISFs living in high-risk areas to decent housing sites to pave the way for the clearing of clogged waterways.

“We are very confident that with the involvement of the DILG, corruption and irregularities will be suppressed and ended,” SHARE Foundation said in a statement.